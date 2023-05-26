Brian Laundrie Cause of Death: What Will Happen to Roberta Laundrie for the Burn After Reading Letter?

Brian Laundrie was engaged to Gabby Petito, and when he disappeared late last summer, it made a big stir. On Monday 24 Jan. 2022, officials said that only his skeleton was left because animals had eaten most of him after he died.
Brian Laundrie Cause of Death
The Medical Examiner in Sarasota, Florida, said that Laundrie died from a gunshot wound to the head in an autopsy report.
According to the medical examiner’s report, Laundrie’s bones were found in a heavily wooded area of the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County in October. The bones had been under “up to three feet and possibly more” of water for a long time before they were found.
Officials said that only Laundrie’s skeleton was left because of “extensive carnivore activity,” which was shown by “multiple gouging and gnawing marks consistent with carnivores and/or omnivores such as feral dogs, coyotes, and raccoons.”
The 47-page report also talked about things found at the spot where Laundrie’s body was found. These things included a backpack with a tent and flares, a piece of paper and a red hat with the words “Moab Coffee Roasters” on them, and a wooden box with a small notebook and photos, according to the report.
Did Brian Laundries’ Parents Get Charged?
On Friday, the FBI finished its investigation into Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
Investigators say that Brian wrote in his notebook that he killed Gabby Petito, the woman he was going to marry.
But there are still some questions about why Chris and Roberta Laundrie, Brian’s parents, weren’t charged for helping their son after he got back to Southwest Florida.
“Because they didn’t actively help commit the crime or hide him from the police,” said Florida Gulf Coast University law professor Pamella Seay. But recently a letter to Brian from his mother is circulating on social media saying “If you’re in jail I will bake a cake with a file in it. If you need to dispose of a body. I will show up with a shovel and garbage bags.”
“If you’re in jail I will bake a cake with a file in it. If you need to dispose of a body. I will show up with a shovel and garbage bags.”
This is the Roberta Laundrie “burn after reading” letter she gave to Brian Laundrie.
Sent to me by Petito family attorney. pic.twitter.com/VIiLk3wa4J
— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 25, 2023
Seay says that most of the time, Florida law is on the side of families. This means that Chris and Roberta didn’t break the law when they let Brian stay with them, drive their car, and get help in any way.
we can’t say anything about what will happen next after the recovery of letter, though we will keep you updated.
