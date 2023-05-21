British Novelist Martin Amis Dies at 73

Amis was “one of the most praised and talked about writers of the last 50 years” and wrote 14 books, according to the website of the Booker Prizes, which are the most prestigious literary awards in the UK for fiction.
His wife, Isabel Fonseca, told the media that the author of “Money: A Suicide Note,” “London Fields,” and “Time’s Arrow,” among other works, died on Friday after a battle with esophagus cancer.
The news of his death came out on the same day that a movie based on his 2014 book “The Zone of Interest” was shown at the Cannes Film Festival.
The book takes place in Auschwitz and is about a Nazi officer who fell in love with the wife of the person in charge of the death camp.
Amis, the son of the famous comic writer Kingsley Amis, wrote books that were just as funny and even funnier than his father’s.
"What we eventually run up against are the forces of humourlessness, and let me assure you that the humourless as a bunch don't just not know what's funny, they don't know what's serious. They have no common sense, either, and shouldn't be trusted with anything."
“The novel is an incredibly intimate portrait of a writer,” the younger Amis once told the BBC, thinking back on his career.
“My books are all about me, even though I don’t write autobiographies.”
In 2008, he was named one of the 50 best British writers since 1945 by the Times of London.
Amis was born in Wales in 1949. He became a well-known writer during the 1980s British fiction boom, which also included Salman Rushdie, Julian Barnes, Kazuo Ishiguro, and Ian McEwan.
Amis got a degree in English from Oxford University in 1971 and worked as an editor before writing his first book, “The Rachel Papers,” which came out in 1973.
When “Money,” a funny book about consumerism came out in 1984, Amis became more well-known in the literary world.
Amis wrote more than just novels. He also wrote two collections of short stories and eight nonfiction books.
His book, “The Second Plane,” is about the attacks on September 11, 2001. It has pieces, short stories, and essays.
In the last few decades, Amis became a well-known public thinker. He often appeared on TV, sometimes with his longtime friend Christopher Hitchens, a famous British-American writer and atheist who died in 2011.
The website said that he was on the shortlist for the Booker Prize in 1991 and on the long list in 2003.
Even though he was accused of sexism and, later, Islamophobia, which he strongly denied, the 1990s were the best time of his writing career.
The death of Amis “devastated” the publisher Vintage Books, they said.
Vintage said on its Twitter account, “He leaves a towering legacy and an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Britain. He will be greatly missed.”
