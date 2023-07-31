Brittney Griner’s Net Worth: Why Was She Arrested in Russia?

Before she joined the WNBA, she was a star player at Baylor University, where she became the only NCAA player to block 500 shots and score 2,000 points. Outside of the WNBA, Griner helped the US women’s basketball team win gold at the Rio and Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Brittney Griner’s Net Worth
Brittney Griner is an American pro basketball player with a $5 million net worth. Brittney Griner’s highest yearly salary was $227,000, which is the league maximum for the WNBA. Britney has played abroad for much bigger pay, just like other top WNBA players.
For instance, she got $600,000 to play for a Chinese team for three months in 2014. In the last few years, she made about $1.5 million playing in Russia.
Russian Arrest
Brittney Griner was caught in Russia in early 2022 at Sheremetyevo International Airport, where it is said that hash oil was found in her luggage. The drug is against the law in both Russia and the US. Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the same time and the following tensions with the US, many people thought it would be hard to get Griner freed.
Brittney went to court in Russia on July 7, 2022, where she pleaded yes to drug charges. She was then given a prison term of more than 10 years.
Brittney was freed on December 8, 2022, as part of a prisoner deal for Viktor Bout, who had been found guilty of smuggling weapons. Bout had already done 11 years of a 25-year sentence for trying to give weapons to terrorists (FBI agents who pretended to be terrorists) who wanted to kill Americans.
