Broad Ripple Implements Early Closings and Gun-Free Zone in Response to Fatal Shooting

After a shooting on Sunday night claimed the lives of three people in the Broad Ripple neighborhood, the nightlife district has decided to enforce early closings until further notice.
On Wednesday, the store’s proprietors got together and decided to close at 1 a.m., which is two hours earlier than many customers would prefer. In addition, several establishments are ending their usage of day parties and promoters.
“The intent is to help law enforcement in the area by eliminating any overbearing entertainment atmosphere that often attracts guests to the Village, many with no intention of patronizing the open establishments,” a press release from the Broad Ripple Village Association reads.
Four people in their early to mid-20s were found by police on the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue near Guilford Avenue on Sunday morning, all of whom had been shot. At least two people were killed instantly, while two more were rushed to hospitals in critical condition after the incident.
Police said the other man had passed away later that day at the hospital. Tywain Henning, 24, Kaleyia Preer, 22, and Christopher Lee Wilson Jr., also 22, have been named as the victims.
The organizers of the Broad Ripple Village Association issued a statement the day after the massacre saying they wanted the area to be gun-free on Friday and Saturday nights until August 31. If the permit is granted, the gun-free zone in Broad Ripple will begin to enforce its rules starting this next weekend.
“This community-led shift cannot and will not be the only security change made in Broad Ripple Village and these Broad Ripple business owners hope that others will follow their lead to put public safety first,” the press release from the village association reads.
