Bronx Teenager Shot In The Chest

On Saturday, a teen was shot in the chest in the Bronx, creating tense situations on an MTA bus.
It occurred in the Soundview neighborhood soon before six o’clock, close to Metcalf Avenue and Story Avenue.
Detectives spent hours investigating the area, watching security footage, and speaking with people on the bus to determine who shot the boy and why.
According to police, they responded to a 911 call reporting a person shot.
Numerous passengers were aboard the Bx5 bus when there is said to have been some type of disturbance; however, what transpired after that is still under investigation.
According to police, a teen was shot at some time and was taken in stable condition to a nearby hospital.
The exact location of the shot—on the bus or off—is unknown.
At the bus’s rear exit, one of the stairs had a single shell casing on it.
No one on the bus was wounded, according to the MTA.
According to a spokeswoman, the bus driver relocated the vehicle around 200 feet following the event to protect the safety of the passengers.
The teen is still receiving medical care.
