Brooklyn Gunfire Leaves Two Students Injured Close To Benjamin Franklin High School

Two teenagers were hurt in a shooting on Friday afternoon in South Baltimore, close to Benjamin Franklin High School. This is the second incident this week in which a shooting occurred close to a school.
According to Detective Donny Moses, police were called to the back of 1100 Cambria Street shortly after 2 p.m. for a shooting. A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were both found with gunshot wounds to the right foot and lower left back, respectively.
With injuries that were not life-threatening, the patients were brought to a hospital. Benjamin Franklin High was where the two were enrolled, according to Baltimore City Public Schools.
Steps after the shooting, the school delayed departure and temporarily went into lockdown as police scoured the neighborhood, according to school authorities.
Police reported that a person approached a group of youths in a back alley behind the 1100 block of Cambria Street and started shooting after doing a preliminary inquiry.
One adolescent was killed and four others were hurt in a shooting at Edmondson Village Shopping Center earlier this week. Edmondson Village Shopping Center is located across the street from Edmondson-Westside High School.
Associated video images of people wanted by police in connection with the shooting of five Baltimore high school students (CBS Baltimore) Nearby resident Amy Delaney said she didn’t hear the shooting but walked outside when she heard the police sirens.
After thereafter, she called a friend who lives close by the gunshot location, and the friend told her that she had witnessed everything, according to Delaney.
Delaney said on Friday, “She said she had her front door open and didn’t recognize what was going on until the third shot. She gathered her children and departed.
Since arriving here several years ago, two additional neighbors who live nearby said that this neighborhood is normally calm and that this is the first time they have witnessed a shooting.
It is terrible. I simply don’t trust the environment or the society in which we live, said Delaney, a single mother of two young children. “My son spends a lot of time playing video games, which is bad from one perspective since it’s screen time and not good for him. However, I would prefer for him to be inside the house where I can always find him.
At Benjamin Franklin High, after-school activities and a home game have been canceled. According to the school, counselors will be there Monday to assist both students and staff.
