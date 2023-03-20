Brothers Among 3 Arrested in Deadly Shooting of 17-year-old

South Carolina police say that three people, including two brothers, have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 17-year-old boy.
A news release from the Georgetown Police Department on March 17 said that police had arrested Jacob Tobias Bryant, 18, his brother John Allen Bryant Jr., 20, and a 16-year-old. The police didn’t know who the 16-year-old was.
Jaydyn Woodward was shot and killed on March 7, and the police say that all three suspects are charged with murder in connection with her death.
The two brothers have been taken into custody and are waiting for a bond hearing at the Georgetown County Detention Center. The 16-year-old was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
Woodward Was Shot in a Driveway on March 7
The police say that Woodward was shot in a driveway on March 7 at about 7:15 p.m. At a hospital, he was said to be dead.
A column in GAB News Online says that Woodward’s mother thought of him as a “fun-loving young man with such a big heart.”
McClatchy News asked his mother, Trena Greene, for a comment, but she did not answer.
GAB News Online says that Woodward’s family and friends called him a “gentle giant.” He was a junior in high school and stood 6 feet 2 inches tall.
His mother told the outlet, “He had a lot of charm, and he never met a stranger.” “Jaydyn was a great person who loved his family and friends.
People who knew him said he was a “wonderful person” who would be missed in his online obituary.
D’nijae Kinloch wrote, “He was funny, nice, and the best cousin I’ve ever had.”
About 35 miles south of Myrtle Beach in Georgetown.
