Brothers Who Allegedly Crashed A Wedding Reception And Killed The Groom Will Face Prison In California

According to California officials, two brothers who were accused of breaking into a newlywed groom’s wedding reception and beating him to death have been found guilty.
According to a news release from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office on February 28, a jury found Rony and Josue Castaneda guilty of murder and assault with a deadly weapon on February 9 in connection with the killing that occurred in December 2019.
Despite not receiving invitations, the brothers showed up at a wedding reception close to their Chino home, according to the prosecution.
Brothers Were Dancing At The Reception
According to the press release, they could be seen mingling and dancing at the reception, which included a mariachi band, a photo booth, a bar, a DJ, and a dance floor.
Following the reception, the brothers allegedly went home before coming back and taunting Joe Melgoza and his family from behind a chain-link fence with baseball bats.
The Castanedas beat him and his family with baseball bats after they scaled the fence, according to the press release. When one of their bats was taken, the brothers took off running.
Joe Melgoza, who had followed them into their front yard, was later discovered dead from a head injury by police, according to the prosecution.
District Attorney Jason Anderson said in a statement, “I commend my colleagues’ dedication to this case and determination to seek justice for a family who endured such unimaginable grief during a time that should (be) filled (with) love and happiness.
On March 13, the Castaneda brothers are scheduled to receive their punishment.
