Bruce Willis Illness: What Type Of Aphasia Does Willis Have?

Bruce Willis, a legendary actor, revealed on Wednesday that he will be retiring from the film industry due to a diagnosis of aphasia, which “impacts his cognitive ability,” according to a statement released by his family.

Experts underline the significance of the brain ailment and how its specific treatment varies in intensity, but they do not know what caused Willis’ aphasia diagnosis at this time.

According to Dr. Swathi Kiran, a professor of neurorehabilitation at Boston University, “[eventually], people will know somebody who’s had a stroke and has aphasia” on NPR.

The inability to talk, write or understand language is what the Mayo Clinic calls aphasia. This neurological condition can develop after a stroke or head trauma and, in some situations, can even trigger dementia.

After “much contemplation,” Bruce is “moving away from the career that has meant so much to him,” his daughter Rumer Willis wrote on Instagram. We want you to know how much we appreciate your continuous love, compassion, and support during this extremely difficult time for our family.

Bruce Willis Illness: Impacts Of Aphasia

The effects of aphasia, according to medical professionals, can change based on the individual’s diagnosis. However, the most significant impact of this disorder is on the patient’s capacity for expression, whether in words or through the spoken word.

According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, people with aphasia may have trouble finding words, use words in the wrong order, or talk more briefly than they used to.

Dr. Jonathon Lebovitz, a neurosurgeon at Nuvance Health who specializes in the surgical treatment of brain and spine problems, told NPR that the severity of a patient’s illness is determined by the area of the brain that is damaged.

According to Lebovitz, “aphasia is a symptom of a greater medical condition in most patients who have aphasia.”

Aphasia Diagnoses Are More Common Than You Think

A more frequent disorder than PD, CP, or DM, aphasia affects almost 2 million Americans, according to the National Aphasia Association.

Every year, it affects nearly 180,000 Americans. On average, patients with aphasia are 70 years old, making it a condition that primarily affects the elderly. But everyone can learn it, even very young kids.

Kiran explained, “Once you’re over the age of 60-65, there’s a bigger possibility of having a stroke and having aphasia (or being diagnosed with it).

Stroke is the leading cause of aphasia in the United States, with 25-40% of stroke survivors developing the disorder. Acquired aphasia can occur as a result of a brain injury, a tumor, or a degenerative condition.

A person’s prognosis and initial treatment options “essentially depend on the particular cause that one is having aphasia,” as stated by Lebovitz.

Bruce Willis Illness: Treatment For Aphasia Focuses On The Symptoms

Fortunately, there are methods to treat aphasia.

Typically, speech and language therapy is used to help patients regain their ability to communicate after they’ve lost it. According to Kiran, this type of therapy is a crucial element of what doctors may do to aid in a patient’s recovery.

Even though “the road to rehabilitation or therapy can be long and hard,” she insisted that improvement was attainable.

Kiran adds that there is now active clinical research using brain stimulation that may aid in the recovery of lost abilities. However, there has been no sustained study of this.

Bruce Willis Illness: Acting Career After Diagnosis

Bruce Willis, known for his roles in “Die Hard” and “Pulp Fiction,” has stopped acting after being diagnosed with a cognitive disorder, his family said.

The news was shared on Instagram by the 67-year-old actor’s daughter, Rumer Willis, on Wednesday morning.

Rumer Willis wrote in the post, “To Bruce’s wonderful fans, we wanted to let you know that our beloved Bruce has been having some health problems and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities.” “Because of this, and after a lot of thought, Bruce is leaving the job that has meant so much to him.”

There have been rumors about Willis’s short-term memory in the past few weeks, and he was not at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, where the film “Pulp Fiction” by Quentin Tarantino was honored. Instead, famous people like Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, and John Travolta took the stage at the Dolby Theatre.

Willis was one of the biggest action stars of the late 1980s and early 1990s. He won two Emmys for his breakthrough role as the star of ABC’s “Moonlighting” and a guest role on NBC’s “Friends.” “Die Hard,” which started as a sleeper hit and turned into a franchise, made him a big name. Aside from “The Sixth Sense” and “Armageddon,” his other big movies include “The Sixth Sense” and “Armageddon.” In 2019, he had small roles in two big Hollywood movies: Edward Norton’s drama “Motherless Brooklyn” and M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass,” in which he played the same character as “Unbreakable.”

Since then, he has become a regular in low-budget action thrillers like “Trauma Center,” “American Siege,” “Survive the Night,” and “Survive the Game” that go straight to video on demand. Because he had so many small roles, this year’s Razzies had a category for “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie” and nominated eight movies.

“This is a very hard time for our family, and we are so grateful for all of your love, kindness, and help. Bruce’s wife Emma and his ex-wife Demi Moore signed a note that said, “We are going through this as a strong family unit, and we wanted to include his fans because we know how much he means to you, and how much you mean to him.” It was also signed by Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn, who were his other children.

“Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and that’s what we’re going to do with each other.”

The National Aphasia Association says that the condition is an acquired communication disorder that makes it hard for people to understand the language but does not affect their intelligence. The organization’s website said that aphasia does make it hard to speak and understand others. Emilia Clarke, Sharon Stone, and Randy Travis are all performers who have talked about their struggles with aphasia.

