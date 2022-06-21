Bubba Wallace Net Worth: How Rich Is NASCAR Driver?

Bubba Wallace Early Life

William Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. was born in Mobile, Alabama, on October 8, 1993, and is a professional stock car racing driver. While Desiree Wallace, his mother, was a track star at the University of Tennessee, Darrell Wallace Sr. has an industrial cleaning company, which he runs with his father. Bubba was born in Mobile, Alabama, but grew up in Concord, North Carolina. The professional racing driver attended Northwest Cabarrus High School, but he began competing in the Bandolero and Legends car racing series when he was just nine years old.

With his long history of mental health issues, Bubba has become one of the most successful African-American racers in NASCAR history. ‘Race: Bubba Wallace,’ a six-part docuseries on Netflix, examines Bubba’s impact on the racing industry. Considering his achievements thus far, it is only natural for people to wonder how much money he has made in his career thus far. However, before we get to that, let’s take a look at his career.

Bubba Wallace Career

From an early age, Bubba was enamored with the thrills and spills of auto racing. When he competed in Bandolero and Legends auto racing series, he was only nine years old. Bubba got his start at a young age, winning at the Franklin County Speedway at the age of 15 and quickly rising up the ranks. Since it was his first-ever triumph, Bubba’s racing career had been given a boost by being crowned the youngest winner of the tournament.

Even though he’s only getting started, Bubba’s resume has only grown stronger with victories at tracks like Greenville-Pickens Speedway and Lee USA Speedway in the following years. When he made his national series debut in 2012, he finished 9th in the Xfinity Series. In the years that followed, he did well, and there were rumors of major plans with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2015, but nothing worked out. Later, Bubba inked a contract with Roush Fenway Racing to race in the Xfinity Series.

His best finish at Dover International Speedway was a runner-up in 2016, just ahead of Erik Jones. In 2018, Bubba became the highest-placed African-American in the Daytona 500 by finishing in second place, a stunning milestone that he duplicated in 2022. Until the end of the 2020 season, the skilled driver raced in the NASCAR Cup Series for Richard Petty Motorsports in the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. He inked a contract with Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing NASCAR squad in 2021.

Bubba Wallace’s Charity

Despite his notoriety and wealth, Wallace has made a positive impact on the lives of others. According to the Associated Press, he established the Live To Be Different Foundation in 2017 to provide $10,000 merit-based scholarships to graduates of his high school in North Carolina, Northwest Cabarrus High School. Its activities have grown since then, and it now attempts to “help disadvantaged individuals that are in need of educational, medical, social or other physical and/or nonphysical aid.”

For his part, Wallace has been an outspoken advocate for racial equality, particularly in the fight to ban Confederate flags from NASCAR events.

Bubba Wallace’s Net Worth

The estimated wealth of Bubba Wallace Jr. is $3 million. It appears that he has a bright future ahead of him as he recently matched his career-best performance in the Daytona 500 in 2022. Because of this, it’s not surprising that his net worth will rise in the following years.

