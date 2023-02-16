Buffalo Gunman Is Given A Life Sentence Without The Possibility Of Parole

On Wednesday, the shooter who was convicted of killing 10 people in a racist mass shooting last year inside a supermarket in Buffalo was given a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of release.
On Thursday, he is scheduled to appear in a federal courthouse where he is charged with 27 felony offences, including accusations related to alleged hate crimes, and where it is possible that he might be sentenced to death.
Payton Gendron, then 19 years old, carried on a shooting rampage inside of a Tops supermarket on May 14, 2022, while wearing body armour and a helmet, which he used to livestream the incident. He used a semi-automatic gun to shoot 13 different persons. Only three people made it.
All of his victims were people of African descent.
This defendant opened fire on innocent African American residents as they were out shopping for groceries on a Saturday afternoon after he had chosen our city as the target of his terrorist attack. There will be zero tolerance for violent behaviour, particularly violent behaviour inspired by hatred.
By pursuing this offender to the maximum extent of the law in court, we hoped to achieve justice for the people who had been wronged and for our community as a whole. Today, I have the pleasure of announcing that Payton Gendron will spend the rest of his life imprisoned, and I couldn’t be happier about it.
“I continue to pray for all of those who have been impacted by this tragedy,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. “While we may never fully heal from this awful crime, I continue to pray for all of you.”
The punishment was handed down by Judge Susan Eagan, who told Gendron, “There is no place for you or your uneducated, vile, and cruel views.” There is no mercy that can be shown to you… You will never again have the opportunity to live your life as a free man in this world.
