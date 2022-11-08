Bullet-riddled Car Spotted In Eastern Jefferson County With Deceased Teen Inside

The death of a young guy in a car accident on Sunday night in Pinson has prompted an inquiry.

According to Lt. Joni Money, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was called to the junction of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a collision.

They discovered the 21-year-old victim trapped inside the overturned car when they arrived. The medical examiner ruled him dead at the spot.

When the automobile was being towed away, Money claimed, detectives saw gunshot holes all over it. According to Money, “the inquiry rapidly shifted to a probable murder probe.”

The victim has been named Kendall Jarrod Thornton, Jr. by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. His murder investigation continues.

Contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, Option 2 if you have any information.