Bullied Teen From Toledo Commits Suicide

Adriana Kuch, a 14-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, committed suicide after a video of her being attacked and kicked by numerous classmates at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey, surfaced online.
Adriana was unaffected by being struck in the face with a water bottle. Adriana was affected by the shame and embarrassment. Michael Kuch, Adriana’s father, claimed, “They just kept coming at her. They consider it amusing to attack people and record and share footage of it.
Adriana was the world’s most beautiful and joyful young lady.
Students, parents, and teachers are wondering what can be done to make sure this never occurs again in light of the loss that has left her father heartbroken and the neighbourhood indignant.
The best thing parents can do, according to Molly Toney, a counsellor at Washington Middle School, is to check in on their kids every day.
Counselor Molly Toney at Washington Middle School said, “I usually tell parents, when they’re pushing you away because they’re trying to gain some independence, that’s when we come in stronger.” So, let’s make sure we ask the standard inquiry, “How’s your day? ” every day. How do the friendships stand? What sort of atmosphere prevails inside the school?
Parents need to keep an eye on their kids’ emotional health. According to Toney, the three most telling signs that a child may be being bullied are when they act in an odd way, seem to dread going to school, or start to isolate after school.
Toney advises parents to start talking to their kids as early as possible about school and bullying.
Those discussions should probably begin in the primary grades. Since they’ve established open lines of communication and begun those dialogues, it will be simpler to continue those conversations as they age, according to Toney.
Toney also suggested that parents and students think about enlisting the services of a therapist.
Toney declared, “I’m a major supporter of outside counselling.” “Because they can offer family support, other small groups various things, and other things – that we may not always have time for at school,” the student said.
