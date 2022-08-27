Bunnie Xo Net Worth: Is She A Youtuber?

Extremely plentiful Bunnie Xo. Since Bunnie Xo’s popularity is on the rise, many of her followers have been curious about her wealth. Celebrity relationships are often difficult to confirm. Check out this post to learn all about Bunnie Xo’s wealth.

Who Is Bunnie Xo?

American rapper Jelly Roll’s wife is known by her stage name, Bunnie Xo. Despite her status as the better half of the latter, Bunnie Xo is much more than that. The list of her accomplishments includes actor, internet celebrity, YouTube superstar, model, and podcast host. Keep reading to learn about Bunnie Xo’s wealth and biography.

Originally from Nashville, Bunnie Xo (born Bunnie DeFord) is known for her stage moniker. Her Gregorian calendar birthday is January 21, 1995, making her 27 years old in 2022. She was born in the Music City of the United States. Unfortunately, her early life, including her family, childhood, and schooling, remains a mystery to her devoted following.

Bunnie Xo Career: How Did She Start Her Youtube Channel?

YouTuber Bunnie Xo

The videos on Bunnie Xo’s channel, which has over 142,000 followers as of July 2022, aren’t all part of her Dumb Blonde series. Popular online series such as Stoner Foods, Working Girl, Propaganda, and Meet the DeFords may be found on this channel. The latter provides viewers with an inside look at the dynamic between Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll’s careers as performers and parents.

Celebrity model and actress Bunnie Xo

Model and occasional Playboy TV star Bunnie Xo has been featured in a wide range of publications. In 2013, she appeared on BFFs, and in 2014, she starred in the music video Spring Break Fuck Parties. She also appeared in several music videos for Jelly Roll’s tunes.

Bunnie Xo Private Life: Is She Still Married With Jelly Roll?

The marriage between Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo has lasted. Having wedded married in the year 2020, the couple’s love story is still going strong. Jelly Roll told Taste of Country in June 2022 that he met Bunnie Xo for the first time when he was opening at the Las Vegas Country Saloon and that she had no idea who he was.

At first sight, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo “hit it off,” as he put it. She claimed to have been attracted to the room’s saddest eyes.

When Jelly Roll and Brunnie Xo met, the rapper was living out of his van and hitting the road to make ends meet, so he was appreciative that she took him in.

A former homeless man who was residing in a 1996 conversion van said, “When I met her, I was homeless. I was the one looking for gold, the singer claimed. For the record, it was I that came over here in search of something. I found my way to the bedroom while Couchsurfing.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have yet to conceive a biological child, but Jelly is already a father to his two children from a prior relationship: daughter Bailee Ann DeFord and son Noah DeFord.

Jelly Roll claims that Bunnie Xo has played a significant role in Bailee’s life. The rapper remarked, “She’s helped me raise my daughter.” For the past nine years, we’ve been her legal guardians. The ability to care for a child you didn’t have is a sign of true altruism.

Bunnie Xo Net Worth: How Did She Get Rich?

According to sources, Bunnie XO net worth is around $2 million. Dumb Blonde Productions, social media, modeling, and OnlyFans are the primary sources of her fortune. She’s also the wife of the legendary musician Jelly Roll.

The multiple partnerships that Bunnie Xo has signed over the past few years have helped boost her net worth to an estimated $2 million. In March of 2021, Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll bought their first home, and they have a fifteen-year plan to acquire other homes and apartments.

Bunnie Xo is passionate about automobiles in addition to real estate. A video of her driving a modified red Mercedes Wagon recently circulated online.

The success of Bunnie Xo’s podcast, Dumb Blonde, is responsible for a sizable chunk of her wealth. As the first major project from her own production firm, Dumb Blonde Productions, the podcast represents a significant professional achievement for her in the entertainment sector.

The top-rated show has Bunnie Xo delving into her guests’ histories and providing light on a range of contemporary topics in the United States, drawing viewers from all walks of life. When she has guests over, she likes to entertain them with some bizarre games.

The Dumb Blonde Podcast can be heard on a variety of podcast platforms, including Apple Podcast, Spotify, Audible, and others. To watch video episodes of the Dumb Blonde podcast, visit Bunnie Xo’s channel on YouTube.

Growing Dumb Blonde Podcast listenership is good news for Bunnie Xo, who is keeping her fingers crossed that it will eventually lead to a spot hosting her very own radio program.