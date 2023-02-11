Restaurant Owners’ Struggling Santa Rosa Business Gets A Business Boost From Their Daughter’s Seven Second TikTok Video: A young woman made a brief appeal on TikTok about her parents’ vacant Vietnamese restaurant in Santa Rosa, and it seems to have worked right away because business is now back on track.
On January 18, Jennifer Le shared the seven-second clip of her father observing the door while perched on a counter in Lee’s Noodle House, which was entirely deserted.
Le captioned the video, “It makes me so sad to see my parents just wait for people to walk through the door to eat at their Vietnamese restaurant.
“TikTok do your thing and help support my parents’ restaurant,” she said, “since they haven’t been getting that many guests and are feeling stressed out over money.” She then provided the location of the eatery, which is at 1010 Hopper Avenue in Santa Rosa.
@jennif3rle tiktok, do what you do best and assist my parents. a Vietnamese eatery: My parents haven’t been getting as many clients lately, and they’re feeling anxious about their finances. They cook wonderful Vietnamese food, if you want to check it out:) Santa Rosa, California 95403; 1010 Hopper Avenue Restaurant, Vietnamese cuisine, and fyp ♬ The videos below this audio make me so sad.
The video has received thousands of comments, over 130,000 likes, and nearly 1 million views.
Le, who is pursuing a master’s degree at Long Beach State, shared the video while still at home, according to The Press Democrat. And it didn’t take long for Lee’s Noodle House to begin receiving new clients.
“Le tells the Press Democrat, “I first uploaded it just to help my parents because it was so quiet and empty when I was there helping them and we were just sitting around most of the time. “I resolved to give TikTok a try. I am aware that many children used TikTok.
The restaurant, which has been open for 20 years, is run by Le’s mother Ha Tran, who also serves and prepares cuisine. Le claims to have worked there during her time in high school.
“She greatly surprised me. The Press Democrat is told by Vuong Le, “I had no idea she did it. “But it is true. Why is it that nobody eats in at night? It is quite tense. Because you can’t afford to pay PG&E gas and electric and all that, and you can’t wait for customers, we now close at 7:30 instead of 9 as normal.”
Vuong Le tells ABC 7 that they have also picked up the story and that it has made a “huge difference” and that “a lot of people from the community come out and support us and I’m really thankful.”