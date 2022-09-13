Buttigieg Calls California’s Gas Car Ban “Interesting” and Says Ev Adoption Must Happen “Quickly” to Combat Climate Change

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg seemed to applaud state efforts to combat climate change that go above and beyond federal policies, such as California’s gas car ban.

While he wouldn’t say whether or not the Biden administration would follow suit, Buttigieg did call it “interesting” that some states “were trying to go above and beyond what we’re doing at the federal level.”

“While we continue to establish a national policy that will serve as a foundation for all of this, I find it fascinating to keep tabs on these developments. We have to make the switch to electric cars “In an earlier statement, Buttigieg conceded that this trend can be seen in some large industries already.

“However, we need to ensure that this occurs rapidly enough to help us beat climate change. We need to make it so that the people who can benefit the most from the gas savings, if they can afford the EVs in the first place, aren’t just the wealthy “said Buttigieg.

Twelve or more states are considering legislation to ban the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles by the year 2035, much like California has done. Washington, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, and Vermont are just a few of the 17 states that are likely to move forward with the plan.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has been more forthcoming in her support for California’s ban on gas-powered vehicles, saying that she supports the ban and applauds the state for “leaning in” on climate policy.

When asked if she supported California’s law, Granholm said, “I think California is really leaning in.” “And naturally the federal government has a goal – that the president has announced – by 2030, half of the vehicles in the United States, the new ones sold, would be electric.”

To prevent overloading the state’s power grid during the current heatwave, California has asked residents to refrain from using large appliances and plugging in their electric vehicles to charge at certain times of the day.

Both Tesla’s Elon Musk and Toyota’s Akio Toyoda have sounded the alarm that electric generation capacity must increase dramatically if millions more vehicles are to be powered by the grid rather than gas.