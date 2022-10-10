Bystander Confronts Vandal Damaging Upper East Side Sukkah

The chairman of a synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side told police that a guy destroyed their sukkah early on Saturday morning before being stopped by a good Samaritan.

Police said a guy vandalized a sukkah on the corner of East 92nd Street and First Avenue at at 1:20 a.m., kicking through the plexiglass so he could urinate inside. The Jewish festival of Sukkot, which lasts for a week, requires the usage of a portable structure.

Co-director Rabbi Uriel Vigler of the Chabad Israel Center said that when he showed up for Saturday morning services, the building was in ruins. Until Shabbat’s conclusion at sunset, he refrained from checking the surveillance footage.

Vigler told Gothamist on Sunday that someone came from Second Avenue, urinated on the sukkot, then kicked down the plexiglass and attempted to kick down the whole building. “A nice New Yorker halted him in his tracks as he was doing this.”

The guy is shown on camera being confronted by a person wearing a blue hat before he walks away from the scene with his hands up in the air.

We appreciate the bold New Yorker who exemplified what it means to be a New Yorker by helping out a stranger in need, as Vigler put it.

The police stated they were looking for the vandal because he or she may be charged with criminal mischief. Since the building in question did not have any overtly Jewish symbols or iconography, the NYPD has ruled out the possibility that the attack was motivated by anti-Semitism.

On Friday, local families worked to construct sukkot for the start of the festival on Sunday night.

“New Yorkers live in apartments and don’t have backyards, but they need to fulfill the requirement to eat in a sukkot, so we create one on the street for them,” Vigler said.

The episode, he claimed, highlighted the significance of the occasion honoring national harmony.

Saying, “We all need to realize that we don’t accept this type of hate, anger, and wrath,” he emphasized the need of teaching others the same. A rise in acts of kindness is the best way to counter anti-semitism. Some illumination is better than none.