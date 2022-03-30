California aims to strike a balance with conservative states’ laws.

California, more than ever, is establishing a reputation as a state that fights back.

This year, Texas, Idaho, Arizona, and other conservative states have advanced anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ legislation. On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill dubbed “Don’t Say, Gay,” limiting classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in certain primary grades.

Governor Gavin Newsom of California has been outspoken about his opposition to this legislation. He urged Disney to relocate its Florida staff to California, “the state that embodies the ideals of your employees,” on Twitter.

And, in direct contravention of a Texas abortion law that permits private persons to sue abortion doctors, he just revealed a plan to empower Texans to sue gun manufacturers.

However, there is more percolating in the state Legislature as California attempts to establish itself as a sanctuary for transgender youngsters and abortion seekers.

We are in the middle of a countrywide wave of laws limiting transgender youth’s rights.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has directed the state to investigate child abuse against parents who administer specific medical procedures to transgender children.

In Arizona, a bill is making its way through the legislature that would require teachers to inform parents if their students came out as LGBTQ.

Democratic politicians in California propose giving the state refuge for transgender youngsters and their parents fleeing other states.

“If they are faced with prosecution, they have a haven,” state Sen. Scott Wiener told The Associated Press. “California will not join this new trend of violent LGBTQ criminality.”

The measure would prohibit California courts from following out-of-state court orders depriving parents of custody to enable their transgender children to receive gender-affirming care.

Additionally, it would ban California officials from complying with out-of-state subpoenas for medical records on individuals who go to California for such care.

Pro-abortion legislation

With the potential of Roe v. Wade being overturned this year, conservative states are proposing new restrictions aimed at making abortion illegal in the widest possible number of scenarios.

California officials attempt to transform the state into a haven for women seeking reproductive care. (Washington and Oregon are also making moves to make their states more abortion-friendly.)

Last week, Newsom signed a law that will make abortions more affordable for those with private insurance.

California legislators anticipate restricting abortion access in other states would increase the number of women seeking abortions in the Golden State.

California is also considering several related proposals, including prohibiting the disclosure of abortion medical records to the police or other out-of-state entities, allowing nurse practitioners to perform abortions, and establishing a fund to assist people in obtaining abortions, including assistance with travel and lodging.

“This legislation package is robust, bold, responsive, and inventive, precisely what we need right now,” Amy Moy, chief external affairs officer for Essential Access Health and a member of the Future of Abortion Council’s steering group, told The Associated Press.