California Allocates $114.5 Million for Clean California Initiative to Beautify Public Spaces

Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that California will provide $114.5 million in grants to cities and local agencies to support 60 projects aimed at cleaning up public spaces, removing litter, and beautifying neighborhoods.
This funding is part of the larger Clean California initiative, which is a $1.2 billion, multiyear effort led by Caltrans to address trash removal, create jobs, and engage communities in revitalizing public spaces.
These projects will focus on improving a variety of areas, including parks, tribal lands, neighborhoods, transit hubs, walking paths, streets, roadsides, recreation fields, community gathering spots, and places of cultural or historical significance, especially in underserved communities.
This funding supplements the nearly $300 million in grants for over 100 local Clean California projects announced by Governor Newsom in March 2022. Following a positive community response, another $100 million was approved by the state legislature for a second round of local projects.
Some examples of grant allocations include $3.3 million for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to clean transit stations and bus stops, $1 million for the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System for South Bay Transit Beautification, and $1.1 million for the City of Fullerton to enhance the Fullerton Transportation Center.
Part of the funding is specifically designated to support 18 projects focused on cleaning stations and areas around public transit systems.
Since the launch of the Clean California initiative in July 2021, Caltrans has removed an estimated 1.9 million cubic yards of litter from state highways.
The program has also generated over 4,000 jobs, helping individuals overcome employment barriers, including 357 people experiencing homelessness. Additionally, it has attracted more than 10,000 volunteers for various community cleanup and debris collection events.
