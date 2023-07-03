California and the US West Coast Are Preparing for a Tsunami Caused by an Earthquake in the Pacific With a Magnitude of 6.9

After a magnitude 6.9 earthquake set off tsunami detection systems, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warned California and the rest of the west coast of the United States to be on the watch.
Twenty-three earthquakes hit the Loyalty Islands in the Pacific between July 1 and 2. Today, a quake with a magnitude of 6.9 was the biggest one.
Since all of the earthquakes listed below happened in places that are used to them, there is no reason to worry. Most of the time, tsunamis from this area don’t reach the US. Because this earthquake was so deep, NOAA sent a PAGER warning message to the US West Coast about it.
Even though it is scary that the earthquake could cause a tsunami that could reach the US, officials have not yet started evacuations or anything else that would show that a tsunami is coming.
The USGS, which is one of the few methods that can be trusted and is known around the world, has recorded the reported earthquakes. Coordinated Universal Time is what UTC is short for.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 hit 134 km northwest of Neiafu, Tonga: At 10:27 UTC on July 2, 2023, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake with a depth of 225 km hit Neiafu, Tonga.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 hit 252 km south-southwest of ‘Ohonua, Tonga, on July 2, 2023, at 2:41 UTC. The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km.
The Kermadec Islands were hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on July 2, 2023, at 7:31 UTC. The earthquake hit at a depth of 42.1 km.
The Fiji Islands were hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 at 4:27 a.m. UTC on July 2, 2023. The earthquake hit at a depth of 150 km.
The Fiji Islands were hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on July 2, 2023, at 8:23 UTC, at a depth of 437.7 km.
