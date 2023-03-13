California is Bracing for the Arrival of Another “Significant” Atmospheric River

After last week’s tumultuous floods and the subsequent evacuation of tens of thousands of Californians, another severe storm is expected to slam the state beginning Monday night. Los Angeles’ National Weather Service forecasters are calling the new storm a “significant atmospheric river event” and they’re fairly confident that it will bring widespread, heavy rainfall.
The storm is predicted to linger into Wednesday. “In fact, it will be a big surprise if it does not do so,” the Weather Service said. After suffering through one of the worst droughts in the state’s recorded history, California is now in the midst of one of its harshest winters ever.
The state’s total snowpack and rainfall have surpassed their long-term averages in numerous regions. The Sierra Nevada and other mountain ranges in the state are now coated in a blanket of snow thanks to months of rain. The situation is sure to worsen as each new storm, such as the one expected on Monday, adds to the existing ones.
The soil is already saturated from the system last week and earlier winter storms, so this week’s total precipitation will have no effect. National Weather Service forecasters in the Bay Area stated on Monday that
“Given antecedent conditions, expect impacts from this A.R. to eclipse and exceed the previous one, with potentially large-scale and long-lasting flooding impacts,”
meaning that there is a chance of widespread and persistent flooding. Locals are still processing the devastation the storms last week brought to their communities. After a levee burst early Saturday along the Pajaro River, between Santa Cruz and Monterey counties, the little farm village of Pajaro remained underwater.
Additional two to five inches of rain along the coast and in valleys, and up to eight inches in the mountains, are expected to fall as the incoming atmospheric river, a narrow conveyor belt of water vapor in the sky, makes its way down from the north late Monday and slowly spreads into southern California early Tuesday.
A further foot or more of snow is possible to fall in the Sierra Nevada above 6,500 to 8,000 feet, increasing the pressure on roofs and the potential for roof collapses and roof avalanches, in which massive frozen sheets of snow and ice suddenly slide off buildings.
According to Mike Wofford, a senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles office, the region has gotten at least double the typical amount of rainfall at this point in the year. The risk of flash floods is higher than usual because precipitation is less likely to soak into the ground and more likely to rush off.
As a result, creeks and rivers, which are already rising due to melting snow, will likely flood. Bay Area meteorologists stated on Monday morning that the combination indicates that water-related impacts from the storm are a sure bet. The ground is like a sponge that has been soaked in water, said Patrick Ayd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Bay Area.
He added that it has reached its moisture capacity and that any additional precipitation will simply run off. Streams and rivers in the Central Coast area, such as the Salinas River, have had some time to drain after the last storm, but with the return of rain on Monday, they are likely to once again rise.
Mr. Ayd warned that the Santa Cruz Mountains and Monterey County, both of which were swamped by last week’s atmospheric river, might see similar flooding this week.
“They’re the ones, especially, that need to have that go-bag and be able to evacuate quickly,” he said.
Mr. Wofford has warned that hundreds of creeks in the state’s mountainous regions are poised to rise swiftly and that this might cause widespread disruptions in some locations, including Santa Barbara County. Because of creeks overflowing their banks and potentially blocking U.S. Highway 101 this week, the key north-south route through the area is at risk of closure.
Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also predicted for the Central Coast and the Bay Area, adding insult to injury. In the immediate coastline and at heights above 1,000 feet in the hills, winds might reach speeds of 55 to 70 miles per hour. As the winds expand, they may reach speeds of over 100 miles per hour on the highest peaks of the Sierra Nevada.
“Be prepared for the likelihood of downed trees for tonight into Tuesday night, with an increased potential for widespread and prolonged power outages,” the Weather Service said.
According to Mr. Ayd, when a storm has weakened trees, the likelihood of them falling increases when the ground is soaked.
