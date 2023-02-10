California Cities Shaken By Human Trafficking And Prostitution In Broad Daylight As Police Place The Blame On The New Law

Scenes such as prostitutes twerking in the middle of traffic, women wearing thongs in broad daylight on street corners, and pimps following families taking their children to school have all become commonplace in the state of California.
Following the passage of a new law in the Golden State that, according to the sponsor of the bill, is intended to prevent transgender women from being unfairly targeted by law enforcement, local authorities believe that human trafficking and prostitution have become widespread problems in the state.
This week, San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen gave an interview to the San Francisco Chronicle in which she stated, “It’s clearly out of control and hazardous – not just for the sex workers, but for the neighbourhood.”
A road in the middle of San Francisco’s Mission District has become lined with prostitutes and pimps, which has prompted city officials to install barricades. Residents of the area have complained that they not only feel less safe, particularly at night, but that they are also concerned about the women who are working the streets.
One resident of San Francisco pointed to a bay window that overlooks a junction and said to the Chronicle, “From the window right there, I’ll see three [people] ganging up on a girl.
The window in question looks out onto the intersection. They’re going to start striking her. ” I call the police, but no one shows up. “There’s nothing I can do,” the unnamed woman added. “There’s nothing I can do.”
The problem is not exclusive to San Francisco; large cities such as Los Angeles and Oakland have also reported experiencing the same issues as San Francisco has.
