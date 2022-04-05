California Cities With More Than Tripled Home Prices Since 2000

Housing costs have risen significantly over the last year due to poor inventory and cheap mortgage rates. According to KTLA, the median price of a home in the United States has risen about 20% in less than a year. Housing concerns have particularly heavily struck California.

According to reports, property prices in most California communities have doubled or even tripled since 2000. Certain cities have more than tripled in size.

Clever, a real estate agency, studied the median sale price of properties in the country’s 50 major metro regions. They discovered that 13 cities’ property prices had tripled since 2000, with six of those locations being in California.

The following are the thirteen cities:

San Francisco (290% increase)

Los Angeles (280% increase)

Riverside, Calif. (278% increase)

San Diego (275% increase)

San Jose, Calif. (261% increase)

Sacramento, Calif. (237% increase)

Seattle (235% increase)

Tampa, Fla. (223% increase)

Miami (220% increase)

Austin, Texas (209% increase)

Portland, Ore. (207% increase)

Phoenix (206% increase)

Denver (204% increase)

Additionally, numerous cities throughout the country had a slower rise in housing values:

Cleveland (60% increase)

Detroit (62% increase)

Memphis, Tenn. (72% increase)

Chicago (73% increase)

Hartford, Conn. (87% increase)

Cincinnati (88% increase)

Birmingham, Ala. (90% increase)

St. Louis (98% increase)