California College Wrestler Who Was Pulled Into The Ocean During The Polar Plunge Is Missing

A San Francisco State University student who participated in a “polar plunge” and was taken out of the water on Thursday is still missing.
On Thursday, January 19, senior Hamzah Alsaudi of SF State entered the water in Pacifica, California, the university reported in a letter to the public.
According to the statement, authorities ceased their hunt for Alsaudi on Friday.
Alsaudi is a “beloved” member of the university wrestling team, said university vice president Jamillah Moore, adding that “our thoughts and prayers are with the whole Gator community right now as we process this news.”
According to friends, Alsaudi went to the beach with two teammates to “take the polar plunge,” according to KTVU.
In a typical polar plunge, participants brave the icy water by swimming in it throughout the winter.
The gatherings are well-liked by young people, can be planned as neighbourhood activities, and may include a fundraising component. There were just three people in the group Alsaudi was with, and it wasn’t a planned gathering of the neighbourhood.
On Thursday morning, police in Pacific, California, responded to a report of a swimmer in trouble.
The incident took place at Esplanade Beach, a well-liked, isolated beach along the illustrious Pacific Coast Highway west of San Francisco.
