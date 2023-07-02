California Enacts New Laws on Gun Control, Ab0rtion, and More

As of July 1, a number of new laws are in force throughout the Golden State. Here’s a closer look at some of the most important.
The Firearm Industry Responsibility Act now enables gun violence victims, public officials, or prosecutors to file lawsuits against manufacturers and gun store owners who are found to be in violation of California state laws.
Professor Carl Luna from the University of San Diego remarked,“I think it will have limited impact, we’ll just have to see what happens when the first case goes to court,”
Another new law will simplify the process for domestic violence victims seeking restraining orders. The new law enables people who fear for their lives to get restraining orders online and watch court proceedings from a distance.
Additionally, new pig product criteria for humane farming will go into force. The California legislature has mandated that all people who sell meat must treat their livestock humanely and in accordance with basic standards.
FOX 5 San Diego confirms the news on its official Twitter account:
Professor Luna asserted that those who can combine wealth and humanity will do better.
Felons who have made their restitution to society and haven’t run afoul of the law in the previous four years will be allowed to apply to have their criminal records wiped as of midnight on July 1. As a result, it will be simpler for them to get employment or housing, lowering their risk of committing another crime and landing in jail.
The state gas tax is also increasing by four cents, bringing the total cost of a gallon of gas to 58 cents. The nation’s highest gas tax is in California.
