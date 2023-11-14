California Faces Ongoing Insurance Exodus as Kemper Corp. Subsidiaries Exit Market

In a continuation of the trend, four subsidiaries of Kemper Corp. have announced their decision not to renew home and auto policies in California from 2024. The move adds to the list of companies departing from the state’s insurance market, with the parent company citing a nationwide restructuring initiative as the driving force behind this strategic shift.
The Departing Players
The four Kemper Corp. subsidiaries bidding farewell to California are Merastar Insurance, Unitrin Auto and Home Insurance, Unitrin Direct Property and Casualty, and Kemper Independence Insurance. Their departure aligns with Kemper’s broader decision to exit the preferred personal lines marketplace across the country.
Documents filed with the California Department of Insurance reveal that Kemper’s personal insurance entities constitute a relatively small fraction of its overall property and casualty business nationwide. A spokesperson for Kemper clarified that the exit from the preferred home and auto business is not specific to California but is part of a larger strategy to align its portfolio with long-term goals.
California’s Insurance Landscape
The Golden State has witnessed a series of insurance companies scaling back their operations within its borders over the past year. Industry giants such as State Farm and Allstate have announced their decisions to stop accepting insurance applications for business and personal property. Their reasons include rising business costs and the heightened risk of natural disasters, especially wildfires.
Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has responded to this trend with proposed reforms aimed at restoring stability to the property market. Among these reforms is a deal that would incentivize insurers to re-enter certain fire risk zones while granting them more flexibility in rate setting.
California’s property insurance market operates under the regulations established by a 1988 ballot measure, Proposition 103. This measure mandates insurance companies to seek prior approval for rate adjustments and prohibits the use of catastrophe models and the inclusion of reinsurance costs in pricing strategies.
The Larger Picture: Kemper’s Nationwide Restructuring
Kemper Corp.’s decision to exit the preferred personal lines marketplace on a national scale indicates a strategic realignment. While its business in California is described as “relatively small,” the move is part of a broader effort to optimize its portfolio for long-term success.
As the insurance landscape in California undergoes shifts and reforms, the industry’s resilience and adaptability are put to the test. The ongoing exodus prompts a reevaluation of the regulatory framework, ensuring a delicate balance between consumer protection and fostering an environment where insurers can navigate risks effectively. As Kemper and other companies make strategic choices, the future trajectory of California’s insurance market remains a dynamic and evolving landscape.