California Family’s Yard Drama: Dog’s Playtime With Curious Mountain Lion

On Friday, the canine member of a California household surprised its owners by driving away a potentially hazardous intruder. On Friday, a friend of Sandy Ali’s pointed out that her dogs were frolicking in the yard while she hosted bible study at her home in Morada, some 50 miles south of Sacramento, according to KCRA.
“My friend looked out and said, ‘Oh, your dogs are playing,’ and I said, ‘I only have one dog,‘” Ali recalled of the conversation. It turned out to be a mountain lion, a creature Ali claimed she had never seen previously in her neighborhood despite living there for many years.
She went outside to see what was wrong and claims to have seen the wild animal climb into a tree in her backyard, where it remained for many hours. She praised the lion’s aesthetics at its vent, saying, “It’s really beautiful.” “With one bound, it had already reached the top of the tree.”
PEOPLE has obtained video of Ali’s dog racing after the lion in the yard, which ends when the big cat runs off and climbs a tree. Ali dialed 911, and the police arrived at her house shortly thereafter, where they waited for the mountain lion to descend from its tree perch.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Family’s dog chasing large mountain lion through California yard caught on video https://t.co/xgu3lz3AnT pic.twitter.com/iPPQsSLZT3
— New York Post (@nypost) August 16, 2023
KCRA stated that the cat eventually jumped from the tree, leaving Ali’s property and landing in an adjacent field. Earlier today (Friday), the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office issued a Twitter (now known as X) advisory informing locals of the encounter and assuring them that the “mountain lion is not aggressive and there is no danger at this time.
** Morada Residents Please Be Advised **
A Mountain lion has been spotted in a residential backyard on La Loma street near Los Cerritos. Fish and Game have been contacted and have stated the mountain lion is not aggressive and there is no danger at this time.
As a precaution,…
— San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) August 12, 2023
The sheriff’s office told the New York Post that the mountain lion was unharmed by its close brush with Ali’s dog. On Saturday, the sheriff’s office updated the situation again, saying that they still hadn’t found the wild animal.
🚨Morada Mountain Lion Update🚨
Our deputies and animal services worked well into the morning hours trying to safely trap the mountain lion that was spotted in a residential backyard on La Loma Street near Los Cerritos. Unfortunately, efforts were unsuccessful.
As previously… pic.twitter.com/kyXV3b0HhV
— San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (@SJSheriff) August 12, 2023
A mountain lion was found in a backyard on La Loma Street in Los Cerritos, and the statement said that deputies and animal services worked until the early morning hours trying to properly trap the lion. Unfortunately, all of our efforts were in vain.
“Remain vigilant” and keep an eye on your dogs, the authorities said. A neighbor of Ali’s told KCRA that seeing a mountain lion “was very surprising” and “very unexpected.”
If you’re looking for breaking crime news from all over California and the country, go no farther than The California Examiner.
These articles provide background and/or links to recent events that may be of interest or use to you:
- People Are Calling Me Racist Because I Reported a Man Living Under My House to the Police
- Burglars in San Francisco, California Are Captured on Camera Breaking Into Parked Vehicles