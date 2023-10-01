California Governor Signs Law to Bolster Eviction Protections for Renters

In a significant move aimed at safeguarding renters’ rights and closing loopholes that have been exploited by some landlords, California’s Democratic Governor, Gavin Newsom, signed a groundbreaking law on Saturday.
This new legislation not only strengthens eviction protections for tenants but also addresses a longstanding issue related to rent control. In this blog post, we’ll delve into the details of this important development.
Background: The 2019 Landmark Law
The foundation for this new law was laid in 2019 when California introduced a landmark piece of legislation. This law established rules regarding evictions and implemented a rent cap, limiting annual rent increases to 5% plus the inflation rate, with a maximum cap of 10%.
Under this law, landlords had the authority to evict tenants for both “at fault” and “no-fault” reasons. “At fault” reasons included failure to pay rent on time, while “no-fault” reasons allowed landlords to terminate leases for reasons such as moving into the units, conducting repairs, or removing units from the rental market.
Loopholes in the 2019 Law
Renters’ advocates soon discovered that some landlords were exploiting the “no-fault” eviction clause to circumvent the state’s rent cap. There were instances, such as one in Santa Clara County, where landlords evicted tenants, claiming they needed the units for relatives, only to relist them at nearly double the previous rent. These actions exposed a gap in tenant protections.
The New Law’s Key Provisions
Under the newly signed law, several key provisions have been introduced to rectify these issues and strengthen eviction protections for renters:
- Landlord Identification: Landlords moving into their units or renting to family members must now identify the individuals moving in.
- Occupancy Timeframe: To prevent abuse of eviction for personal use, the rental unit must be occupied within three months of eviction, and the new occupants must live in the unit for at least a year.
- Renovation Documentation: Landlords evicting tenants to renovate properties must provide copies of permits or contracts, ensuring transparency in their intentions.
- Tenant’s Right to Return: Landlords who fail to comply with these requirements will be obligated to allow evicted tenants to return under the original lease terms.
Expanded Legal Recourse
One of the significant changes brought about by this legislation is the expansion of legal recourse for renters facing wrongful evictions and illegal rent increases. Under the new law, the attorney general, local government, and tenants themselves now have the authority to sue landlords for such actions. This empowers renters and ensures that landlords are held accountable for their actions.
Public Advocates: A Victory for All Californians
Michelle Pariset, the director of legislative affairs at Public Advocates, the organization that sponsored the legislation, celebrated the law’s signing as a victory for all Californians. She emphasized that this law will allow more neighbors to remain in their homes, offering them much-needed stability in an often turbulent rental market.
Opposition and Compromises
It’s worth noting that this bill faced strong opposition from influential landlord groups. They argued that some of the changes went too far and successfully lobbied lawmakers to eliminate a provision that sought to reduce the state’s rent cap to 5%. Despite these challenges, the new law represents a significant step forward in protecting renters’ rights in California.
In conclusion, California’s new legislation signifies a noteworthy advancement in tenant protections and rent control. It addresses critical issues, closes loopholes, and expands legal avenues for renters to combat wrongful evictions and rent hikes. As renters across the state face a challenging housing market, this law aims to provide them with the security and fairness they deserve.