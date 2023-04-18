After the Shooting at a Gurdwara in California, 17 Guys Were Arrested With Machine Guns and Ak-47s

On Monday, the California attorney general announced that police had made 17 arrests and seized weapons including AK-47s, handguns, and at least one machine gun in connection with a string of shootings at Gurdwaras in Stockton, Sacramento, and elsewhere in the state.
On Sunday, it was announced by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Yuba City Police Chief Brian Baker, and Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré that agents had executed search warrants at 20 different locations in Northern California, resulting in the felony arrests of 17 people, most of whom were members of the local Sikh community.
Dupré stated at a press conference that two of the suspects are “wanted on a number of murders” in India and are members of an Indian mafia organization. Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo, and Merced counties have all had members of opposing criminal gangs jailed recently for a variety of violent offenses, including five attempted murders.
Mass shootings at a Sikh temple in Stockton on August 27, 2022, and another at a Sikh temple in Sacramento on March 23, 2023, have been linked to these organizations. According to a news release, police were able to foil two other gunshot attempts during the course of their investigation.
“Today, California is safer thanks to collaboration, determination, and swift action by DOJ agents and our law enforcement partners in Sutter County,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.
“No family should ever have to worry about drive-by shootings or other forms of gun violence in the neighbourhoods where their children live and play. As a result of this joint law enforcement effort, we’re taking guns off the street and putting suspected gang members and their associates behind bars,” he said.
“An investigation of this magnitude requires a tremendous amount of time and effort, and especially a lot of personnel,” said Sutter County District Attorney General Jennifer Dupré.
Seventeen people were taken into custody by the authorities: Karandeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Pavittar Singh, Husandeep Singh, Sahajpreet Singh, Harkirat Singh, Tirath Ram, Dharamvir Singh, Jobanjit Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Nitish Kaushal, Gurminder Singh Kang, Devender Singh, Karambir Gill, Rajeev Ranjan, Jobanjit Singh, and Singh Dhesi.
There are still five suspects at large: Amandeep Singh, Harmandeep Singh, Gursharn Singh, Grucharan Singh, and Jaskaran Singh.
