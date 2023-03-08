California Hiker Finds Dead In The Ocean After Jumping Off An Oregon Cliff

A man in his 25th year who was originally from California was discovered dead on a cliff in Oregon on Sunday, according to the local police.

Henry Minh Hoang was trekking past a safety barrier on Saturday at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in Oregon when he tripped and fell roughly 20 feet to the water’s edge, according to a statement released by the Oregon State Police on Monday. The statement was made public.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, his body was discovered on the coastline at the base of a neighbouring cliff, according to the police.

“The impact of the fall apparently knocked the victim unconscious, and once asleep, they were carried out to sea by the waves.

As a result of this, the witnesses were unable to locate the victim, and the rescue mission eventually evolved into what was most likely a recovery operation “according to the Oregon State Police.

According to the authorities, Hoang proceeded over the fence to a location that is referred to by the locals as “the punch bowl.”

