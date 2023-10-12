California Introduces Ebony Alert to Address Racial Disparities in Missing Youth Cases

In a groundbreaking move, California is pioneering a remarkable shift toward addressing a long-standing racial inequality in the attention given to cases of missing Black children, teens, and young adults.
The state has rolled out a new alert system known as the “Ebony Alert” to specifically highlight cases of young Black individuals who go missing within its borders.
This bold initiative comes as a response to the disproportionate number of missing Black juveniles in the country and a glaring disparity in media coverage and law enforcement response. In this blog post, we’ll delve into the details of the Ebony Alert, its significance, and what it means for the future.
The Birth of Ebony Alert
The Ebony Alert is the brainchild of State Senator Steven Bradford, who introduced the bill to create this new alert system. This bill passed through the state legislature with little opposition and was signed into law by California’s Governor Gavin Newsom. Set to go into effect in January, this groundbreaking move makes California the first state in the nation to have an alert system specifically designed for cases involving missing Black youths.
The Criteria for Activation
Similar to the well-known Amber Alert system, the Ebony Alert will be activated based on certain criteria. These criteria include considerations of the missing person’s physical safety and mental or physical disabilities.
However, what sets the Ebony Alert apart is the age range for missing individuals, which falls between 12 and 25 years old. This expanded age range takes into account the vulnerability of young individuals, especially those over the age of 17, who may become victims of sex trafficking.
Wide Dissemination of Information
The Ebony Alert will be disseminated across various platforms, including mobile phones, online channels, and highway signage, just like the state’s existing emergency messages. This means that vital information about missing Black youth will reach a wider audience, facilitating a swifter response.
A Disproportionate Issue
The need for an Ebony Alert is underscored by alarming statistics. According to the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, a significantly higher number of Black juveniles are reported missing compared to their white counterparts.
In 2022, around 140,000 Black children 17 or younger were reported missing, compared to roughly 190,000 White children. To put this into perspective, in 2020, Black juveniles made up only around 15 percent of the U.S. youth population. This staggering disparity clearly indicates a pressing need for intervention.
Challenges in Law Enforcement Response
One of the challenges that have hindered law enforcement’s response to missing person cases involving Black individuals is the misclassification of cases as runaways. Unlike Amber Alerts, cases of runaways typically do not receive the same level of attention.
This inequity in treatment becomes all the more evident when compared to the high-profile media attention that cases of missing White individuals receive, as highlighted during the search for Gabby Petito in 2021.
The Importance of Ebony Alert
The introduction of the Ebony Alert is a significant step forward in addressing this pressing issue. By dedicating an alert system specifically to missing Black individuals, law enforcement is encouraged to devote more attention to these cases.
Derrica Wilson, co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation, emphasizes that this initiative must be accompanied by proper training to ensure that officers, who decide to request the alert, do not disregard these cases in the first place. The Ebony Alert serves as a clear signal that missing Black individuals deserve equal attention and resources.
A Shining Example for the Nation
California is setting an example for the rest of the nation by pioneering the Ebony Alert. The state’s commitment to addressing racial disparities in missing youth cases serves as a shining example of what can be done. Moreover, it paves the way for other states to adopt similar systems, marking a crucial step toward addressing systemic issues related to racial inequity.
In conclusion, the introduction of the Ebony Alert in California represents a significant and commendable step toward addressing the racial disparities in missing youth cases.
By creating an alert system specifically designed for missing Black individuals, the state is sending a powerful message that no one should be left behind, regardless of their race. This initiative has the potential to bring about positive change not only in California but across the nation, ultimately creating a more equitable and just system for all.