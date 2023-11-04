California Launches State-Funded Guaranteed Income Programs for Former Foster Youth

California has taken a groundbreaking step by launching its first-ever state-funded guaranteed income pilot programs. These programs, initiated in Ventura and San Francisco counties, aim to provide essential financial support to former foster youth. The recipients will receive unconditional cash payments ranging from $1,000 to $1,200 per month.
This innovative approach seeks to alleviate poverty, promote equity, and fulfill the basic needs of the beneficiaries. Governor Gavin Newsom believes that these guaranteed income programs will empower former foster youth to pursue their dreams and level the playing field.
A Lifeline for Former Foster Youth
The pilot programs, managed by the Department of Social Services, are designed to serve 150 former foster youth. These individuals, who have already been identified, will benefit from the financial assistance provided by the state. For many, this support represents a significant opportunity to break free from the cycle of poverty as they transition out of foster care.
Ventura County Human Services Agency has been granted $1,538,758 for its program, offering recipients $1,000 per month for 18 months. Meanwhile, the City and County of San Francisco received $3,439,090 to provide $1,200 per month for the same duration. These initiatives are founded on the belief that investing in former foster youth is an investment not only in their futures but also in the broader community.
Building on Past Success
California’s guaranteed income pilot programs draw inspiration from previous successful initiatives, including the Stockton program in 2019. In Stockton, more than 100 residents received $500 per month, leading to positive outcomes. Researchers noted that participants found it easier to secure full-time employment, experienced reduced income volatility, and even exhibited lower levels of depression and anxiety.
Tracking the Impact
The Ventura and San Francisco programs are poised to provide invaluable insights into the effects of guaranteed income on recipients’ well-being, financial stress, employment, education, and health. Researchers will closely monitor the impact and outcomes of this supplemental income, offering a comprehensive understanding of its benefits.
The broader goal is to address the issue of poverty that affects nearly 4.5 million Californians, with the understanding that this isn’t due to personal failures but often results from policy choices. Michael Tubbs, Special Advisor for Economic Mobility and Opportunity and Mayors for a Guaranteed Income Founder, expressed excitement about replicating the positive results observed in the Stockton program.
As the California Department of Social Services pilot programs kick-off, they are expected to contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding guaranteed income’s potential to create a more equitable and prosperous society.
The launch of California’s state-funded guaranteed income programs reflects a forward-thinking approach aimed at improving the lives of former foster youth, disrupting poverty, and advancing equity.