California Laws Go Into Effect on Friday, July 1

Several new California regulations take effect on Friday, July 1, which is roughly halfway through the calendar year of 2022. In October, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a total of 770 new bills.

California’s gas tax, which is slated to rise on Friday, is on the list of things that have been rejected by the state legislature.

The following is a list of new California legislation that takes effect Friday, in addition to the expected gas tax increase:

New Gun-Control Laws

The microstamping requirement for pistols in California will be extended as of July 1st. The method of imprinting small markings on cartridges discharged from the firearm for faster police identification is known as microstamping. The Department of Justice will also be required to delete three older, less safe semiautomatic pistol models from its list of firearms certified for sale in California for each new microstamping model.

Gun violence restraining orders in California are being expanded to include a wider range of firearms. Police, family members, colleagues, employers, and teachers can use the “red flag” rule to request that judges remove firearms from persons they believe pose a danger to themselves or others. The term “ghost guns” will be included in the definition of what can be seized under the new law, which goes into force on Friday. For this reason, they are not subject to registration or purchase through a dealer like other lawfully possessed firearms. Domestic violence restraining orders fall under the same broadened term.

Read More: California Sets Nation’s Toughest Plastic Reduction Rules

School Start Times

With the implementation of a new law on Friday, schools in both the middle and high school grades will have to start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. Rural school districts are exempt from the statute. Advocacy groups supporting the new rule argue that adolescents and preteens require more sleep to develop properly.

Minimum Wage Hike

The city of Los Angeles will raise the minimum wage for all covered employees to $16.04 an hour on July 1st, from the current $15. Employees who work at least two hours a week within the municipal limits are covered by the law. Full-time, part-time, seasonal, and temporary employees are all included in this category. According to the Department of Business and Consumer Affairs, the unincorporated portions of Los Angeles County’s minimum wage will rise to $15.96 an hour on July 1st.

Read More: