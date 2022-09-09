California Man Accused of Beheading Lady

On Thursday, police in California captured a man they say was responsible for the slaying of a lady by cutting her head off with a sword.

According to law enforcement officials cited by KNTV, the man was discovered dead at around 11:50 a.m. in San Carlos by deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office who had been waved down by a witness.

The local media said that her head had been severed with a sword.

The suspect, whose identity was withheld, was reportedly acquainted with the victim, though the nature of their relationship was unclear.

Following his return to the crime scene, he was promptly arrested.

According to the publication, Lt. Eamonn Allen of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office stated during a media briefing that a “stabbing tool” had been used. He was silent on the matter of specifics.

Allen told reporters, “Any time someone loses their life, it’s absolutely a tragedy.” Regarding the stunning nature of it, I do know that the initial deputies on the scene were rather disturbed by the scene. We’re helping them out by putting them in touch with people in similar situations. We’re helping the witnesses we found there, too, because there were so many civilians who saw what happened.