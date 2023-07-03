California Man Charged With Hitting and Killing Girl Swimming in River

A California man has been charged with manslaughter because he reportedly hit and killed a girl who was swimming in the Colorado River last year.
On Memorial Day weekend in 2022, a seven-year-old girl was swimming near the shore at Buckskin Mountain State Park. This park is on the border between California and Arizona. The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office says that Arthur V. Garcia, 38, of Indio, hit the girl while they were both on a boat. She was taken to the hospital, but she died there.
At the time, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officers arrested Garcia and said he was “reckless and negligent” while boating while drunk.
A year later, officials filed several felony charges against Garcia. These included causing a child to suffer on purpose, operating a boat carelessly or negligently, and killing someone with a boat. Court records show that he is also being charged with careless or negligent operation, which is a lesser crime.
On August 25 at the jail in Victorville, Garcia will go back to court to be charged.
