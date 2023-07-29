California Man Charged with Murder for Poisoning His Wife’s Food, Elk Grove Police Say

48-year-old Glennis Smith faces serious charges after a police investigation uncovers alleged fentanyl poisoning.
Elk Grove, California – In a chilling turn of events, 48-year-old Glennis Smith has been charged with murder in California after allegedly poisoning his wife’s food, leading to her untimely death. The Elk Grove Police Department released a press statement on Thursday detailing the disturbing incident involving 49-year-old Jennifer Smith-Floyd.
The tragic events unfolded on January 12, when Glennis Smith reportedly called 911 to report that his wife was “unconscious and not breathing.” However, a subsequent police investigation revealed a disturbing pattern of alleged fentanyl poisoning in Smith-Floyd’s food on at least two separate occasions without her knowledge.
The lethal poisoning occurred on the morning of January 12, resulting in the death of Jennifer Smith-Floyd, leaving the community in shock and disbelief.
Authorities disclosed that at the time of her tragic passing, the couple had been living apart for several months, despite being married for five years. The police investigation has unveiled the troubling details of Glennis Smith’s alleged involvement in his wife’s death.
The tweet below verifies the news:
🚨 A man has been arrested for killing his wife by putting #fentanyl in her food, according to Elk Grove PD.
• Glennis Smith is “being held without bail on charges of murder, arson, and insurance fraud” in connection w/ his wife, Jennifer Smith-Floyd’s death. 🕊️
Details via… pic.twitter.com/EQ2Iv7Ff4p
— True Crime with Laura🕵🏼♀️⚖️ (@Lauraonthecase) July 28, 2023
Detectives further uncovered that Smith allegedly attempted to set fire to the couple’s travel trailer at a local self-storage facility a few months after his wife’s demise, adding further complications to the case.
With substantial evidence pointing towards Glennis Smith, an arrest warrant was issued on Wednesday, leading to his apprehension on charges of murder, arson, and insurance fraud.
As the investigation unfolds, law enforcement officials and the legal system will closely examine the evidence to determine the full extent of Glennis Smith’s alleged actions. The community is left grappling with the disturbing nature of the crime, and authorities are working diligently to bring justice to Jennifer Smith-Floyd’s memory.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- A 3-year-old Driving a Golf Cart Fatally Strikes and Kills Another Child
- Tragic Crash in New Mexico: Small Plane Hits Home, Pilot Dead
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!