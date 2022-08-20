California Man Convicted of 1980s Rape Murders:’sexually Motivated Serial Murderer’

THE CITY OF ANGELES — Prosecutors in California said Thursday that a man they dubbed a serial murderer was found guilty of the rape and murder of two women in the 1980s thanks to DNA evidence.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that Horace Van Vaultz Jr., 67, was found guilty of first-degree murder with special circumstance accusations that the crimes comprised numerous deaths, rape, and sodomy.

Vaultz, a former resident of Bakersfield, was arrested in 2019 and has been detained ever since. When he is finally sentenced next month, it is possible that he will receive a term of life in jail without the possibility of release.

Vaultz was found guilty of murder in the 1986 death of Mary Duggan, who was 22 years old. Her car was discovered in a parking area in Burbank, California, a suburb where her body was discovered. In addition, he was found guilty of murdering Selena Keough, 20, whose body was discovered in bushes outside of a Montclair, San Bernardino County, apartment building in 1981. They had a double snuffing.

Investigative genetic genealogy, in which genealogical websites are used to identify prospective relatives of a suspect based on DNA acquired at a crime scene, was used to link the crimes, which had been unsolved for decades, to Vaultz.