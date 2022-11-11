California Megachurch Leader Accused Of Murdering 11-year-old Girl

Authorities in Southern California announced the arrest of a woman and her parents on suspicion of child abuse in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl earlier this year. This lady belonged to a prominent San Diego megachurch.

Leticia McCormack, 49, and her parents, Stanley Tom, 75, and Adella Tom, 70, were detained on Tuesday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said, in connection with the murder daughter Arabella McCormack, 11.

According to the sheriff’s office, Leticia McCormack and Stanley Tom were each jailed on one count of murder and three charges of torture and malicious cruelty to a child. There are three charges of torture and three counts of wilful cruelty towards a child against Adella Tom.

At their first court appearance on Wednesday, all three reportedly entered not guilty pleas.

The sheriff’s office said that Arabella’s two younger sisters, aged six and seven, had been put with a foster home.

According to Arabella’s birth mother, McCormack and her husband took in Arabella and her two younger sisters as foster children in 2017 and eventually adopted them.

According to the U-T, prosecutors said in a criminal complaint that McCormack and her parents assaulted and tormented Arabella and her two sisters for five and a half years.

The incident occurred in the early hours of August 30 at a residence in the Spring Valley region of San Diego County, according to the sheriff’s department. Arabella, the youngster, was transported to a nearby hospital but tragically passed away there.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators found evidence of alleged child abuse during their investigation, and when they contacted Arabella’s adoptive father, Brian McCormack, he killed himself in front of the officers. According to the U-T, Brian McCormack worked as a Border Patrol agent.

Throughout the meanwhile, Leticia McCormack was a well-known attendee of one of the locations of Rock Church San Diego, which has many locations in the county. The church claimed in a statement to CBS News on Thursday that McCormack was “ordained as an elder at another church within the Assemblies of God denomination,” but was never a pastor at Rock Church.

The religion teaches that ordained elders serve as unpaid volunteers, juggling a number of responsibilities within a “restricted scope.” She was “previously suspended and the decision was taken to rescind” her ordination, the church stated.

There is “no longer any formal contact with Leticia,” the church said.

The church added in its statement that it had been informed that Leticia and her parents had been arrested as a consequence of the inquiry by the sheriff’s department. “The loss of Arabella and her sisters is still very fresh in our minds. For the unfathomable grief and suffering they have caused, our deepest condolences go out to their loved ones.”