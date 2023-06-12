California Mother Dies Saving Teen at Three Sisters Falls

Authorities say that a woman died Thursday when she fell while trying to stop a young girl who had slipped from going over a ledge at Three Sisters Falls in the Cleveland National Forest.
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that Sarah Louise Crocker, 48, was hiking with four teenagers near one of the waterfalls on the San Diego trail when one of the teenagers fell.
In the report, the sheriff’s office said that the woman in charge of the teens tried to stop the girl from going over the edge. “Unfortunately, the woman and the girl both fell and hurt themselves badly.”
Around 10 a.m. local time, deputies arrived at the scene. The sheriff’s office said that several people saw the accident and tried to help Crocker and the teenager.
Crocker was said to be dead when police arrived. Responders took the teen to the hospital by chopper. He had serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Sarah Crocker Tried to Help a Friend of the Family Who Fell Down
The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release that Crocker, who lives in Ladera Ranch, California, was with family and friends at Three Sisters Falls.
Crocker and the young woman were in the middle pool of the waterfalls when the young woman slipped and fell. The examiner’s office said in the release that both Crocker and the teen went “over the edge of the waterfall and landed in the deepest pool.”
“911 was called, and someone else started CPR.” “Her death was pronounced after responding rescue workers were unable to bring her back to life,” the medical examiner’s office said.
On its website, the U.S. Forest Service calls Three Sisters Falls a “challenging hike” that takes people through several ecosystems and past “three large waterfalls wedged between tall, rocky mountains.”
