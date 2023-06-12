California Officials Dedicated a Skate Park After Tyre Nichols

Sunday, a skate park in California was named after Tyre Nichols, a Black man who grew up in the state and was killed by police in Tennessee last January during a traffic stop, according to prosecutors.
As a kid, Nichols spent a lot of time at the park on the edge of Sacramento. He loved to skateboard there. City officials and other people held a celebration to cut the ribbon on the skate park named for Nichols, which had just been fixed up and renamed.
Nichols went to Memphis, Tennessee, with his mother and stepfather just before the coronavirus pandemic. He liked taking pictures, especially pictures of fields and sunsets.
“Photography gives me a more creative way to look at the world. “It says things about me that I can’t put into words,” Nichols wrote on his website that showed off his pictures.
On the night of January 7, while Nichols was taking pictures of the sky on his way home, Memphis cops stopped him. A lawsuit brought by Nichols’s family against Memphis police says that he was brutally attacked by several police officers just a few minutes from his home.
Nichols died at a hospital three days after that. Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with murder and other crimes after a man died in their care. The cops, who are all Black, are being charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression.
In April, his family sued the Memphis police department for $500 million.
Nichols was a father and FedEx worker who was 29 years old. His death has brought up new questions about police violence against innocent Black men.
Family lawyers say that Nichols can be heard on video of the beating saying that all he wanted to do was go home. He was less than 90 meters (100 yards) from where his mother lived.
