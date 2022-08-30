Over the opposition of restaurant owners who worry it will drive up prices for consumers, California lawmakers on Monday approved a national leading proposal that would give more than half a million fast food employees more power and protections.

The measure establishes the Fast Food Council, which will have the authority to establish minimum standards for salaries, hours, and working conditions in California, and will consist of 10 members: four workers’ delegates, four employers’ representatives, and two state officials.

The state minimum wage is $15.50 per hour, but a late amendment would cap any increase for fast food employees at chains with more than 100 locations at $22 per hour next year, with cost of living adjustments thereafter.

Mary Kay Henry, head of the Service Employees International Union, called the day “a watershed event” and remarked, “We made history today.”

As proponents of the California law held it up as an example for other states to follow, she proclaimed, “This legislation is a big step forward for employees in California and all around the country.”

Despite bipartisan opposition, the Senate voted in favor of the bill by a margin of 21 to 12. Hours later, with no votes left over, a decisive 41-16 vote in the Assembly handed it to Governor Gavin Newsom.

Republican senators were united in their opposition to the bill, while three Democrats joined them in voting no.

Democratic Senator Maria Elena Durazo, who pushed the bill through the Senate, praised it as “creative” and “bringing industry and labor together at the table.” She praised the approach as being “very, very well-balanced” in its consideration of franchisees and employees.

Senator Brian Dahle, the Republican nominee for governor in November, joined the chorus of senators who spoke out against the bill.

“It’s a big step toward organizing these employees into a union. This would ultimately lead to higher prices for the goods they offer “It was said by Dahle. As an afterthought, he continued “Businesses in California do not use slave labor. Period. If you don’t like your employer, you are free to quit your employment at any time and look for work elsewhere.”

Franchisees and business owners in the restaurant industry have pointed to a study conducted by the University of California, Riverside’s Center for Economic Forecasting and Development, which found that the proposed legislation will raise prices for diners. The administration of Governor Gavin Newsom is also concerned that the bill will lead to “a fragmented regulatory and legal environment.”

The Democratic U.S. Representative Ro Khanna has said he hopes the attention the topic has received on Capitol Hill would inspire other countries to take action.

According to labor law specialist Kate Andrias of Columbia Law School, this is “one of the most significant pieces of employment legislation passed in a decade.” She praised the legislation, saying it will empower “some of the most vulnerable employees in the country.”

The legislation was born out of a union drive to increase the minimum wage, and Andrias claimed it would “operate in combination with traditional union organizing to offer more people a say in their working circumstances.”

Matthew Haller, president and chief executive officer of the International Franchise Association, responded that the bill “is a discriminatory move meant to target the franchise business model to strengthen union ranks.”

In a letter submitted to senators on Monday, groups representing Asian, Black, and LGBTQ company owners and workers argued that the proposal would negatively impact their communities.