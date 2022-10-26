California School Broadcasts Sexually Explicit Books, Some On ‘Pedophiles,’ Kink, And Porn

One such sexually charged and pornographic book discussed a “sexually-mature” 6-year-old boy engaged in sex acts, and it was found in a public school library in California.

Betsy Snow, media specialist at Sequoia High School’s library, livestreamed readings on TikTok and Instagram. Snow, the principal, and the district were all contacted out to for comment by Fox News Digital, but none of them had anything to add about the books.

During “Banned Books Week,” the high school featured a display honoring works that had been contested by parents across the country.

Critics have pointed to distressing parts in the book, which chronicles the experiences of LGBTQ+ young people. It was written about a “sexually mature” kid who “hated being a kid.”

“I had reached sexual maturity. By “sexually mature,” I mean that I have prior knowledge of sexual encounters. As early as age six, I was making out with and having oral sex with other boys in the area. Personally, I found it to be quite enjoyable. Back in the day, oral was one of my favorite media. I even got my hands on their privates. We did it because we were so young… Men, perverts, pedophiles, they all hit on me all the time. It was weird when guys kept staring at me. They’d pat their own faces and say, “Come here, sweetie.” Basically, I ditched out on everyone and everything and ran away… By that time, I despised being a child since I felt and thought like an adult.”

In another section, a child as young as eight seems to be seen engaging in sexual activity away from his family.

To Put It Simply, This Book Is Homosexual

Topics covered in “This Book is Gay” include kink, sex apps, and orgies. Follett Destiny Library Manager, Sequoia’s online book catalog, revealed its location.

“We kink people know there are many ways to… satisfy a sexual urge without actually physically touching another person or having an orgasmic experience. As a result, everything is unclear “According to what the book stated.

In addition to covering anal and “girl on girl” sex in length, “This Book is Gay” also addresses the casual hookup website “Grindr.”

Let’s speak about dildos: “I think a lot of people assume that where there is no penis, a desperate sexual gap is formed, out of which something [bleep] shaped must ultimately slot in order to please,” the book added. “So far, I’ve only had sexual encounters with two women who were dildo fans. Wearing ones with a strap annoys me. That was the one and only time I did it, and I won’t make that mistake again!”