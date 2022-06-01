California Authorities on High Alert After Texas School Shooting

At least 19 children and two instructors were killed when a gunman stormed a Texas school earlier this week and opened fire.

“We are working collaboratively with the Los Angeles School Police to expand patrols around our schools and common pathways to ensure that our children are secure,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers. He noted that “we are also working carefully to uncover crimes and behaviours which can lead to future bloodshed.”

LA Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his stations “would be closely watching and collaborating with our station’s school resources officers to ensure the protection of our youngsters”.

Los Angeles County police agencies have also published statements declaring that they will take safe precautions, such as a “strong presence” or a “vigilant posture” near local schools, to ensure the safety of the community.

Facebook posts from the Arcadia Police Department stated that they were investigating “APD Officers will be performing additional school patrols as part of their regular duties. As a result, we’ll have additional cops on the scene “For further information, please see the following link:

After the most recent mass school massacre in the United States, police officials in other Southern California counties swore to keep their communities secure.

It is impossible to adequately characterize Tuesday’s elementary school shooting, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said in a statement.

This incident is being monitored by the Orange County Intelligence Assessment Center, which will have an elevated presence at schools in our jurisdiction,” he said. “We believe this is an isolated incident,” he added.

In a statement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department highlighted that the agency had been monitoring the situation from the start and will continue to cooperate with its patrol stations, school resource officers, school police departments, and education partners..

Nisleit said he called local law enforcement agencies to ensure they were on the same page and had their ears and eyes open for possible threats in San Diego, NBC 7 San Diego TV reported.

According to Nisleit, ensuring that citizens understand their role in preventing tragedies like this one from occurring in their town is as crucial.

