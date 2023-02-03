California Seeks Tighter Gun Regulations In Response To Recent Shootings

In the wake of six separate shooting incidents that occurred in the state of California last month, which resulted in the deaths of 29 people, Governor Gavin Newsom and his allies in the state Legislature are looking to test the limits of the new conservative majority on the United States Supreme Court. They are doing this in an effort to ban people from carrying guns in nearly all public places.
Under the new legislation that was introduced on Wednesday, places of worship, public libraries, zoos, amusement parks, playgrounds, banks, and any other privately owned businesses that are open to the public would be prohibited gun zones, even for people who have a permit that allows them to carry concealed firearms. The one and only exemption to this rule would be for owners of businesses or churches who choose to display a sign indicating that firearms are permitted on their premises.
Anthony Portantino, a Democrat who represents La Caada Flintridge in the state legislature and is the measure’s author, said, “You don’t need a gun to go to Dodger Stadium or to your daughter’s AYSO soccer game.” Portantino is the author of the bill.
The law is the next move that California will make in its ongoing chess match with the conservative majority of the United States Supreme Court regarding guns and the locations where people are allowed to have them.
The laws that required a person to give a cause for requesting a permit to carry a concealed gun in California were struck down by the court a year ago. These rules required a person to explain a reason, such as a threat to their safety, for wanting a permit.
This judgement established new guidelines for how states should go about regulating firearms. This law, which has been painstakingly prepared in order to comply with the court’s verdict while also imposing stringent additional limits, is the answer that the state of California is putting forward in response to the new regulations.
According to Portantino, who just just declared his candidature for Congress, he wrote the measure with the expectation that it will be contested in the courts. The measure would make it illegal for persons to carry concealed weapons in almost all public areas; but, it provides a broad exemption for private property owners who post a sign indicating that firearms are permitted on their premises.
“You can’t say that it’s a comprehensive prohibition because it has that clause,” Portantino said. “By having that provision.” You can’t argue that it’s somehow so prescriptive that people can’t have some sovereignty over the issue, and I believe it’s a legal detail that I think helps it with constitutional muster. “You can’t argue that it’s somehow so prescriptive that people can’t have some sovereignty over the issue.”
The gun rights community does not accept this argument. Chuck Michel, president of the California Rifle and Pistol Association, stated that his organisation has already drafted a lawsuit and is prepared to submit it the moment the bill is passed into law in the state of California. He stated that the legislation in other states requires property owners to post a sign if they do not want customers to be able to carry concealed weapons on their premises.
He stated that this interpretation of the Second Amendment was absurd. “They are hoping that by going about it in this backwards manner, they would be able to criminalise possession in more regions.”
The process through which individuals in California can apply for a permit that allows them to carry a concealed firearm would also be subject to a number of reforms under this bill. No one under the age of 21 is eligible for a permit under any circumstances. People would no longer be required to give a reason for wanting a concealed weapon permit, such as fearing for their safety; however, they would still be required to tell authorities about all of their prior arrests, convictions, and restraining orders. This is because people would no longer be required to give a reason for wanting a concealed weapon permit.
In addition to that, they would be need to provide three positive references for their character and participate in a personal interview. No one would be allowed to carry more than two firearms at any given time, and applicants would have to complete at least 16 hours of training, which would include instruction on how to securely store and transport firearms.
