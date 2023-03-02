California Serial Bomber Arrested After Seven Blasts In 3 Months

According to officials, a white supremacist-affiliated 44-year-old man has been detained in connection with seven explosions in Fresno County, including the destruction of a county probation department vehicle.
From December 13, Scott Anderson of Fresno is accused of making and using pipe bombs on six different automobiles, detonating explosives both inside and underneath the vehicles on six separate occasions. Authorities claim that a mailbox was implicated in the seventh bombing.
Despite the fact that nobody was hurt in the attacks, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama claimed that the explosives used were becoming increasingly sophisticated and audacious each time.
“It became evident very quickly that the suspect, or suspects, in this case, were growing in the skill level of constructing bombs, and also their frequency,” Balderrama said during a press briefing.
Authorities Found 11 Illegal Guns
Also, four individuals connected to Anderson have been detained on various warrants. The inquiry into their potential involvement or connection to the explosions is still ongoing, according to Balderrama.
After executing search warrants in three different locations, authorities claimed they found 11 illegal firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, about 90 grams of methamphetamine that appeared packaged and prepared for sale, as well as about $50,000 in cash.
Moreover, white nationalist and Nazi-related flags, signs, apparel, drinks, banners, and patches were found by police.
The purpose of the several bombings is still unknown, according to Balderrama. Also, investigators are examining if the suspect’s affiliation with a white nationalist organization played a role in the attacks.
At this point, we are unable to determine if the victims were specifically targeted due to their race or whether the act was motivated by hatred. “Is that a possibility, even though the connections to white nationalist organizations haven’t been established? It is, indeed.”
According to Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, Anderson has been charged with three counts of exploding a destructive device, one count of attempting to detonate a destructive device, and being in possession of materials to build a destructive device.
In connection with the occurrences, Anderson is also charged with federal offenses, including three counts of employing pipe bombs on vehicles used in interstate commerce and having a handgun in his possession while a felon.
The 56-year-old Frank Rocha is accused of having bomb-making supplies. Upon his arrest, 51-year-old Steven Burkett was given the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.
Paul New, 55, was detained and charged with possessing an explosive device, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and tampering with a firearm after being found in possession of a firearm.
The 41-year-old Amanda Sanders was accused of having methamphetamine for sale in her possession.
Dates And Location Of Bombings
On December 13, near 5674 East Clinton Ave., Fresno police responded to their first report of a vehicle bombing. According to Phillip Talbert, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California, the bombing destroyed a pickup truck that belonged to an auto-related company.
In January, a different vehicle was targeted twice. On January 8, according to Balderrama, police were called to 3560 W. San Jose Ave. after a pipe bomb exploded under a car. Authorities found out during the inquiry that a pipe bomb had exploded inside the car just two days before.
Just before 2 a.m. on January 27, a bomb went off inside a mailbox at 2763 North Argyle. A few minutes later, a second device exploded next to a car in the same area.
On February 19, Anderson is alleged to have targeted a different vehicle that was rented to a home nursing company at 377 West Fallbrook Avenue.
The Fresno County Probation Bureau is located at 2048 North Fine Avenue. Two days later, according to the investigators, Anderson allegedly targeted a probation car there. An automobile can be seen in the parking lot shortly after 3 a.m. stopping close to the probation vehicle on surveillance video. A person can be seen getting out of the car and flinging something underneath the car.
A minor fire can be seen under the car in the video below just before it catches fire completely.
You can clearly see that the truck was destroyed, according to Balderrama. It has been fully consumed.
Arrest Of Anderson
On February 23, police had intended to arrest Anderson, but Anderson unexpectedly left for Southern California as the state’s weather grew worse, according to Balderrama.
Instead, local law enforcement was alerted to keep an eye on Anderson as he traveled to a casino in Temecula by Fresno police and federal agents.
On February 24, he and Rocha were stopped and detained by Riverside County sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of a traffic infraction. For at least three hours, the immediate area had to be evacuated while officials searched the car for potential explosives.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is currently examining the vehicle, according to Balderrama, who claimed he was still unsure of what was discovered inside.
Despite the fact that charges have been brought, according to Balderrama, the investigation is still ongoing, including a probe to see if there were any further targets.
He said that they were getting better and happening more frequently. “Nothing gives us reason to think they were going to quit. We didn’t want to hold off till someone died.”
