You May Be Able to Work Remotely for These 6 California State Positions, How Much Do They Pay?

The state of California is looking for people to work in areas like insurance, health care management, and driving.
State jobs are known for having good benefits and the chance to join the biggest state public pension plan in the country. Many of the jobs below have specific needs that are related.
Check out some of the most recent state jobs in California that can be done from home that have been offered on the CalCareers website as of June 9:
Senior Communications Engineer | Full-time and Permanent
Locations: Sacramento, San Francisco, and Los Angeles areas
Public Utilities Commission is in charge of this.
Pay: between $10,569 and $13,228 a month
The senior telecommunications engineer uses their technical knowledge of communications engineering to see if facilities are working within the boundaries of infrastructure programs.
CalCareers says that some jobs in the department “may be eligible” for working from home, based on what the job requires.
The last day to apply is June 17.
Senior Staff Lawyer | Full-time Job for Life
Location: Sacramento County
The Motor Vehicles Department
Pay: between $10,225 and $13,118 a month
The lawyer takes in petitions and complaints and then comes up with answers to problems with the way things are done.
CalCareers says that remote work is available, but applicants must live in California.
The last day to apply is June 22.
Product Engineer | Full-time, Permanent Job
Sacramento County is where
The Motor Vehicles Department
Pay: between $8,700 and $11,659 a month
The product architect’s job is to make the technology goods of the California Department of Motor Vehicles better and easier to use.
CalCareers says that remote work is possible, but applicants must live in California.
The last day to apply is June 22.
Attorney for Health Fairness and Quality | Permanent Full-time
Sacramento County is where
Health Care That Is Managed
Pay: between $11,296 and $14,503 a month
The health equity and quality attorney works for the California Department of Managed Health Care and gives advice on the most complicated and important law issues.
CalCareers says that people who live in California can work full-time from home for this job.
The last day to apply is June 19.
Associate Government Program Analyst | Full-time Job With No Breaks
Where: in the United States
Department: Insurance
Pay: between $5,518 and $6,907 a month
The associate government program analyst is in charge of complicated analytical tasks, like planning and evaluating programs and analyzing policy.
Calcareers says that remote work is possible, but workers may have to come into the office on days set aside for telework.
The last day to apply is June 21.
Associate Government Program Analyst | Full-time Job With No Breaks
Sacramento County is where
Department: Office of the Inspector General
Pay: between $5,684 and $7,116 a month
The partner government program makes reports and pictures based on data analysis. There might be some work to do in the office.
The last day to apply is June 20.
