California Supercharger Prices Go Up For Tesla

Californian Tesla drivers may expect to pay more at the Superchargers as Tesla has announced yet another price rise, following a string of similar announcements over the past year. Now it’s getting pricey; yet still cheaper than a full tank of gas.

As energy is typically much cheaper than gas, this continues to be one of the primary benefits of electric vehicles over their internal combustion engine counterparts.

The conflict in Ukraine and the resulting restrictions on Russian oil and gas have caused gas and power prices to soar during the past year, notably in Europe.

In the past, a full charge at a Tesla Supercharger cost no more than $10 or $5.

Many Supercharger stations now charge $0.50 per kWh, which might amount to $30 for a 60 kWh charge. This is the result of multiple pricing increases over the past year.

We reported earlier this month that Tesla had announced a significant price increase for its European Supercharger network, primarily due to the region’s ongoing energy crisis.

Fees for using Tesla’s Superchargers in California are going up.

Now Tesla has made a similar announcement in the Golden State. In an email to consumers, the automaker said (via Reddit):

On September 28, certain Superchargers will implement new off-peak charging rates and hours. Start your charging session during off-peak hours to beat the crowds and save money. Your vehicle’s infotainment system likely has a Supercharger map, and you may check prices by touching the pins.

Tesla has been adopting the cheaper “off-peak hours” approach in California and a few other prominent EV markets.

Although the times do vary between stations, they are typically late at night, which is inconvenient for most motorists.

While many California Supercharger stations now price more than $0.50 per kWh, some still charge closer to $0.40 per kWh during peak hours, according to Tesla owners.

Off-peak prices are often 30–40% lower than peak prices, though this varies by station.

Electrek’s Hypothesis Electricity rates are increasing globally, and it appears that Tesla is adapting to this trend. Rates are increasing because of demand charges, which is why off-peak times exist.

In my opinion, Tesla should simply reveal the amount it must pay the electric company and the additional amount it must add to cover its own costs. Such an explanation would provide coherence and clarity to the situation.