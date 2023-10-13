California Takes Action on Groundwater Management in Drought-Prone San Joaquin Valley

California, a state often plagued by drought, is taking critical steps to address the longstanding issue of groundwater management. The recent decision by state officials to fault communities in the Tulare Lake Subbasin for their failure to develop a sustainable groundwater plan has far-reaching implications for the state’s agricultural heartland.
The Urgency of Groundwater Management
California’s State Water Resources Control Board has set an April hearing to consider whether the Tulare Lake Subbasin should be placed on probation. This marks the first instance of such a move by the state, signaling a significant shift in groundwater management.
If placed on probation, large farms in the area might be required to report their groundwater usage and pay fees, a move aimed at tackling the state’s persistent issues with overpumping and land subsidence.
A Problem That Demands Action
Years of drought and excessive groundwater pumping have resulted in rural residents’ wells running dry and land subsidence in some communities. The San Joaquin Valley, known for its agriculture, with crops like cotton, almonds, and pistachios, has been particularly affected. The situation could worsen without immediate revisions to the local groundwater plan.
Natalie Stork, an official at the State Water Resources Control Board, emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting the adverse impacts resulting from continued overdraft in these basins. With a reliance on groundwater for drinking water and agricultural irrigation, especially during droughts, many communities find themselves at risk.
Regulation and the Path Forward
In 2014, California enacted a law that tasked communities with forming groundwater agencies and devising sustainable management plans. These plans were to focus on the most critically overdrafted basins, including the Tulare Lake Subbasin.
In this case, five groundwater agencies collaborated to create a plan for the subbasin. However, the plan, along with five others, was deemed inadequate by California’s Department of Water Resources.
Now, the State Water Resources Control Board will conduct a hearing on April 16 to decide the fate of the Tulare Lake Subbasin. If placed on probation, it will necessitate large groundwater users to report their usage and pay fees while local agencies work on developing a more comprehensive plan for the basin. Failure to meet this requirement could result in the board implementing its own plan.
The Role of Climate Change
California has long experienced cycles of wet and dry periods, but scientists from the University of California, San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography have raised concerns about climate change exacerbating this issue. They anticipate a future with drier dry years and wetter wet years, making sustainable groundwater management an even more critical endeavor.
In summary, California’s move to address groundwater management in the Tulare Lake Subbasin is a crucial response to the state’s water challenges.
It underscores the urgency of safeguarding this vital resource in a region heavily reliant on groundwater for agriculture and drinking water. As the state confronts the complex issue of managing its groundwater in the face of climate change, the actions taken in the San Joaquin Valley serve as a significant step toward a more sustainable and secure water future.
