California Teacher Allegedly Recorded Saying He Intended To’slam’ Student’s Face

After allegations that he wanted to “slam” a female student’s “face up against the wall,” a high school teacher in California has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal inquiry.

According to FOX 11, English teacher Robert Bean at Cajon High School in San Bernardino, California allegedly made the statements in a video that was captured and posted to the social media platform TikTok.

She’s a ‘rude, disobedient, little brat kid that I just want to slam her face up against the wall,’ Bean can be heard saying in the tape. “Guys, I’m 53 years old, so consider me a relic of the past generation.”

Following the video’s widespread sharing online, the San Bernardino City Unified School District placed Bean on administrative leave and launched an inquiry.

“Early this morning, Mr. Bean was placed on administrative leave by SBCUSD. We’re investigating the claims made on social media. In order to respect our employees’ right to privacy, we are prohibited from discussing this topic in greater detail at this time “said a district spokeswoman.

Former students of Bean’s have stated that this shouldn’t come as a surprise, as he has been known to exhibit similar behavior in the past.

Student Megan Soult claims she was in one of Bean’s classrooms in 2009 when she reported the teacher for abusive behavior but nothing was done.

“I was bullied and harassed by him, at a time when I truly needed advice, and that will long stick with me,” Soult added.

Senior Blaine Anderson said he had made similar statements in the past.

Anderson added, “He’s done this stuff in the past, he’s yelled at students, he’s called them different slurs, the ‘R slur’ for one, and the ‘F slur’ is another.”

Fox News Digital attempted to contact Bean, as well as Cajon High School, for comment.