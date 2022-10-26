California Teacher Charged With Harboring Missing Child For 2 Years

After a missing teen from the Sacramento area suddenly resurfaced in 2020, police in California arrested a teacher.

Michael Ramirez, 15, had been reported missing on June 9, 2020. On May 18, police said he was last seen leaving his Rancho Cordova home and they were asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. He allegedly left home following a fight, according to his relatives.

However, on March 11 of this year, Ramirez “inexplicably returned home,” according to the Sacramento County Sheriff Department.

According to the sheriff’s office, Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, was apprehended after an investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, she is an employee of Sacramento City Unified School District and her online profile at the Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School describes her as a second-grade teacher.

Katte Smith, Ramirez’s aunt, said the teen had been living with Olivares the whole time, according to KCRA.

It’s not acceptable to “just hide someone’s kid,” she said. “We were shocked to learn of her arrest.”

There have been reports from KCRA. During the entire time that the missing person case was being worked, Olivares was questioned repeatedly.

Olivares was arrested on charges of detention of a minor with intent to conceal from parents and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rancho Cordova Police Department at (916) 362-5115, according to the sheriff’s office.